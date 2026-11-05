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John Malkovich is a hoot unleashed in 'Wild Horse Nine' – Review
By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY,3 days ago
No one can plot a complicated movie bromance quite like Martin McDonagh. The Oscar-winning writer/director explored bickering hitmen in “In Bruges” and fighting frenemies in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The dark comedy “Wild Horse Nine” (â â â out of four; rated R; in theaters Nov. 6) doesn’t reach the thematic heights of those outstanding flicks, yet the same kind of delicious magnetism exists with CIA BFFs played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.