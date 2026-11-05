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Ravens vs. Jaguars SGP: 'Thursday Night Football' same-game parlay picks, bets, props from SportsLine AI
By Ross Kelly,3 days ago
The first game of Week 9 to construct an NFL SGP on is the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football.' Lamar Jackson (thumb) won't be part of your 'TNF' SGP, but Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Parker Washington could be. One could also include Travis Hunter within their Jags vs. Ravens bets and NFL player props, as the two-way player is now officially a three-way player. Hunter logged his first career punt return last week, which only helps to add to his chances of finding the endzone as he's +800 within anytime TD scorer prop bets. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: