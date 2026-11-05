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SKHYNIX Price Prediction: Selling pressure remains in control as price stays below key averages
By Luisa Crawford,2 days ago
SKHYNIX closed at $953.49 after a 24-hour decline of 10.07%, with trading confined to a range of $1,068.95 to $936.09. On the supplied Binance Futures data, the current price is below the 7-day SMA at $1,031.61, the 20-day SMA at $996.66, and the 50-day SMA at $1,163.94. The 24-hour trading volume was $1,557,556,095, and the daily ATR(14) was $68.32, which shows the name is still moving with wide daily swings.