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Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron's Debut Album 'I'm So Happy' Arrives on Yoto
By License Global,3 days ago
Yoto has announced that "I'm So Happy," the debut studio album from Rachel and Aron Accurso, also known as Mr. Rachel and Mr. Aron, will arrive in Yoto's library on Nov. 12. The "I'm So Happy" Yoto Card features all 23 tracks from the album, including the title track "I'm So Happy" and "I Love a Rainbow," "Big Feelings," "I Could Be Your Friend," "Icky Sticky Bubblegum" and "Hop Little Bunnies," along with versions of "Old MacDonald" and "The Wheels on the Bus."