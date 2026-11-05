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Illinois Wesleyan University supports students after deadly Halloween shooting
By Gianna Njau,2 days ago
BLOOMINGTON (25News Now) - In the aftermath of a deadly Halloween party shooting in Bloomington, Illinois Wesleyan University is working to support students coping with grief and trauma while addressing concerns about campus safety. Two Illinois Wesleyan University students were among those injured in the shooting, which claimed the life...