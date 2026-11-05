undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vintage Market’s Holiday Edition Returns to Edina
By Kate Overend,2 days ago
Vendors and local makers gather to kick off the seasonal shopping experience. The Standard Vintage Market is coming back to Galleria Edina November 21–22. Taking place the weekend before Thanksgiving, the event brings 20 vintage dealers and 12 Twin Cities makers to the mall’s east end. This two-day setup gives local shoppers an early chance to pick up gifts, find seasonal items and update outfits well ahead of Black Friday.