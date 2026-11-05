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2 teen brothers killed during Lawrenceville vape sale, police say
By Atlanta News First staff,2 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Two teenage brothers were shot and killed during a drug deal in Lawrenceville on Wednesday night, according to Gwinnett County police. The suspect, 19-year-old Alexander Canela-Panchi, has been arrested. He faces two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.