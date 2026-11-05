undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Concert Celebrating Jerry Herman and New Composers to Be Held at Green Room 42
2 days ago
The Fire Island Theater Festival will present Songs on the Sand at Green Room 42 next week, a special one-night-only benefit celebrating acclaimed composer Jerry Herman and spotlighting new musical theatre writers. The concert was originally set for September 25 at on Fire Island but was rain checked due to inclement weather. It will now be staged November 9 at The Green Room 42’s new space at Hudson Local (inside the Ink 48 Hotel).