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Staff Picks with Ashnikko, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Tame Impala, and Iron Maiden
By Music Connection,3 days ago
A classic marker of rapper and pop star Ashnikko's early sound. This track comes from their EP of the same title, detailing the negotiations of not letting yourself run back to an ex. Ash uses vibrant electro-pop beats as a background for her hard-hitting flow, chock-full of cheeky innuendos and clever similes. The production is simple but quickly becomes an earworm, especially paired alongside the surrealist campy music video.