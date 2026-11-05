undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Samsung suffers its worst 5G quarter but knows it can outlast rivals
By Iain Morris,2 days ago
A glorious revolution in the radio access network (RAN) seemed to await Samsung seven years ago when Yago Tenorio, then head of network strategy for Vodafone, rated the South Korean vendor as the strongest challenger to the standard Nordic duo of Ericsson and Nokia, ignoring any Chinese choices. If Samsung could land 5G deals at the expense of others, operators might gain a viable replacement for Huawei, the Chinese titan that had become the target of government bans, without arriving at a duopoly.