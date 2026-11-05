undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eurobites: BT confirms outlook after steady H1, plays patriot card
By Paul Rainford,3 days ago
BT's revenue for the first six months of its fiscal year rose 1% year-over-year to £8.8 billion (US$11.8 billion), partly driven, said the operator, by higher handset revenues from its Consumer division. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was also up 1%, to £4.1 billion ($5.5 billion), with lower staff costs more than offsetting the decline in voice revenue. BT confirmed its full-year outlook, though the FY27 outlook excluded the impact of the operator's planned acquisition of failed fixed-line provider TalkTalk.