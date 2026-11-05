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Globe steps up AI strategy, expands Amdocs deal to transform core infrastructure
By Gigi Onag,2 days ago
Globe Telecom and Amdocs have reinforced their existing partnership through a new multi-year agreement aimed at modernizing the Filipino telecom operator's core business platforms and accelerating its migration to an AI-driven service architecture. The agreement also aims to enhance Globe Telecom's IT operations. The telecom operator will implement aOS (Amdocs'...