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Data centers lose at ballot box
By Nicole Ferraro,2 days ago
In addition to a "blue tsunami," voters in the US this week also delivered a strong rejection of the rapid encroachment of data centers on their communities and lives. Voters across ten states and 40 localities had the opportunity to approve or reject an estimated 45 ballot measures affecting data center projects and construction. Of those, all but one measure was successful in restricting data centers (either by directly placing bans or limits or through rejecting pro-development measures), with a handful still unsettled as of this writing.