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Micah Parsons expects “All-Pro” moments and “terrible” moments once he’s back in games
By Josh Alper,3 days ago
Packers defensive end Micah Parsons isn’t willing to pinpoint a date for his return to game action, but it is on everyone’s mind now that he is back on the practice field. Parsons did individual work in his practice return on Wednesday and said that expects to do even more during next week’s workouts. Recent reports have Week 12 circled as the likeliest time for Parsons to make his 2026 debut and he discussed his expectations for that moment with reporters after his first practice session.