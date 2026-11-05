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Celebrate 35 Years of Beauty and the Beast With Enchanting New Merchandise!
By Monica,2 days ago
Please note, some posts on Disney Fashionista may collect a share of sales, if you decide to shop through our links. It’s a tale as old as time, and this November, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is celebrating its 35th anniversary! Since its debut in 1991, the beloved animated film has captured hearts with its unforgettable characters, beautiful music, and timeless message about finding beauty within. To celebrate this milestone, Disney and several popular retailers are releasing an incredible assortment of merchandise inspired by Belle, the Beast, and their enchanted friends.