undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Egypt’s Big Bet on Exporting Real Estate
By Ammar Manla Hasan,3 days ago
For a country as populous as Egypt, adding one million people to its population nearly every nine months, the Ministry of Housing has naturally grown into a crucial one. Mostafa Madbouly took the helm at the ministry in 2014, following former minister Ibrahim Mahlab, who was promoted to Prime Minister, a path Madbouly himself would follow when he moved from the ministry to the premiership four years later.