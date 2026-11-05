undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hegseth’s Wife Was Paid by Lockheed-Tied Firm and His Book Money Vanished From His Filings, Records Show
By Adam Gramegna,2 days ago
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's own financial disclosure shows his wife, Jennifer, was paid last year for consulting by Watchtower Strategy LLC. The same records show six-figure book income Hegseth once reported that has since disappeared from his filings without explanation. Those findings come from a Military.com review of his December...