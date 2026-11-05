undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Somerset Police, United States Deputy Marshals arrest wanted 47-year-old Fall River man
By Ken Paiva,3 days ago
Multiple agencies combined this week to arrest a wanted local man. According to Somerset Police, on Tuesday, the Somerset Police Detective Division was contacted by a Deputy United States Marshal regarding a wanted individual, 47-year-old Damian Gouse of Fall River. The Deputy United States Marshal advised that the individual was...