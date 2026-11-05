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David Guetta Announces ‘The Monolith’ Show in Mexico City
By YourEDM Staff,2 days ago
GRAMMY winning DJ and producer David Guetta continues to push the boundaries of electronic music performances, announcing the arrival of his acclaimed The Monolith concept in Mexico City. With a career spanning more than two decades, the French electronic music icon has become one of the industry’s most recognisable figures, known for global hits including ‘Titanium’, ‘When Love Takes Over’ and ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. His performances have taken him to major festivals and venues worldwide, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Ushuaïa Ibiza. The upcoming Mexico City show marks another international destination for his evolving live production.