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Robert Michael Saucier
By Villages-News.com Obituaries,2 days ago
Robert Saucier, 76, of Summerfield, passed away on November 1, 2026 in The Villages. Robert was born in Van Buren, Maine, to George and Rita Saucier on February 16, 1950. He went to school at Van Buren. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University, formerly known as New Hampshire College. He married Terry Saucier (nee Pelletier) on August 8, 1981, in Concord, New Hampshire. He worked as a supervisor of outgoing mail for Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Manchester, New Hampshire for 21 years. He was involved with the Parkinson’s Fight Club. He enjoyed skiing, cooking, reading, traveling, fine dining, especially Maine lobster, and listening to rock and country music.