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Chester Child on Bicycle Struck by SUV, Driver Arrested Hours Later
By Mark Jerrett,2 days ago
A juvenile riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the Smith Street area of Chester, South Carolina, on Tuesday, and the driver left the scene without stopping before turning up at the police department hours later to report that she might have hit something. The child was taken to a hospital, and the woman behind the wheel now faces a hit-and-run charge.