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Buying Trucks in a Buyer’s Market: What Owner-Operators Are Weighing Right Now
By Mary Goodson,3 days ago
The scramble is over. Carriers and owner-operators who spent the past few years chasing build slots, paying inflated prices for used units and taking whatever iron they could find are now facing a different problem: plenty of options and very little margin for a bad decision. Lead times have stabilized, used pricing has found a floor and freight rates are rewarding only the operators who keep costs tight.