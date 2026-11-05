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Local nonprofit seeks volunteers to help neighbors prepare homes for winter
By Katie Amrhein, WKRC,3 days ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - As temperatures drop, cleaning gutters and raking leaves can be difficult for people who are older or have disabilities. A local nonprofit is asking volunteers to help neighbors get their homes ready for winter. People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair brings volunteers into neighborhoods across Southwest...