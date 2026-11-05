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A cybersecurity checklist for the animal protein industry
By Jennifer Marston,2 days ago
Organizations that ask better cybersecurity questions today are well positioned to protect the supply chain, and national security. Bad actors armed with AI have kept busy this year attacking critical infrastructure like wastewater pumps and supermarket fridge systems. Attacks on the latter have led to much chaos and even more food spoilage in the last month, but downstream outlets like supermarkets aren’t the only part of agrifood that’s vulnerable.