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Jalen Hurts provides “morale boost” by showing up to Eagles practice facility
By Alexis Chassen,2 days ago
The Eagles quarterback was back in the building after receiving a scary diagnosis and being placed on IR. There have been few, if any, updates since the Eagles placed quarterback Jalen Hurts on IR as he deals with blood clots that traveled to his lungs. QB1 deserves his privacy and time to heal above all else, but the unknown surrounding how he’s doing, has been a dark cloud lingering over the city and fanbase.