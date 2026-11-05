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Maersk raises profit outlook as earnings surge, but shares slide on expectations miss
By Stuart Chirls,3 days ago
A.P. Moller-Maersk raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after higher freight rates drove a sharp increase in third-quarter profit, but its shares fell as the results and upgraded outlook disappointed investors. The stock dropped as much as 11.6% in Copenhagen trading. The Danish shipping and logistics group (OTC: AMKBY)...