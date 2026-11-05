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Nick Hoffman, Chris Madden Top Charts in World Finals Qualifying at Charlotte
By jdearing,2 days ago
CONCORD, NC (November 4, 2026) – Qualifying night is complete at Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals, setting the lineups for Heat Races on Thursday and Friday. A stout 74-car field of World of Outlaws Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision competitors took to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday, and a pair of Carolina favorites came out on top. Mooresville, NC’s Nick Hoffmanled the way in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying for Thursday’s program, while Gray Court, SC native Chris Madden set the pace in the Friday session.