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Around Berkeley: Art and comics expo at La Peña; Berkeley High’s ‘A Year With Frog and Toad’ musical
By Andrew Gilbert,3 days ago
Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley. 🎨 The 2026 Muchos Art and Comics Expo, formerly the Mission Art and Comic Expo, has rebranded to expand to Berkeley, featuring more than five dozen exhibitors presenting their zines, comics and traditional printmaking. This free, all ages event also features workshops provided by Pentel Arts. Sunday, Nov. 8, 12-5 p.m. La Peña Cultural Center. FREE.