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Rangers’ Goaltending Concerns and Roster Moves Draw Fan Debate
By Autumn Wingate,3 days ago
The New York Rangers (8-7-1) sit third in the Metropolitan Division, and fan confidence remains low. Their rating stood at 4.12 last week, according to Blue Seat Blogs, which runs a weekly poll asking fans to rate their confidence in the roster, farm system, management, and coaching on a scale of 1 to 10. A 10 means full confidence; a 1 means none.