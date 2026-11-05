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When Your Child Asks Too Many Questions: 7 Gentle Ways to Keep Up
By Sophia Richards,3 days ago
Here’s the short version before we take it apart together: a child who asks question after question after question is running the single most important program a young mind has — curiosity, the engine that turns a confusing world into an understandable one. Every “why” is your child reaching for a handhold on reality. The reason it lands on you specifically, over and over, is that you are their trusted source, their search engine, their safe place to be confused out loud. That is a compliment wearing a very exhausting costume. So the goal of this piece is not to make your child ask fewer questions — please don’t aim for that — it’s to help you keep up with all those questions warmly, protect your own patience, and turn the endless “why” into the best thing it can be instead of the thing that frays you by 5 p.m.