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How To Rescue The Trapped Miners in Genshin Impact
3 days ago
Answer: In order to save all the trapped miners in the Kresnik Kristall Mines, you need to complete the 5 different sub quests that are part of the ‘Awake and Sing, Ye Sleepers in the Dust’ storyline. Throughout the Mines you’ll need to use the Pickaxe Prime Ice Construct to clear blockages and the Multipurpose Excavation and Hauling Cutter to build crystal bridges. After saving all the miners, you’ll be able to unlock sealed gates on the mine, receive high tier chests including a Precious Chest and also unlock the hidden ‘Mjollnir?’ Achievement.