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Freedom Truck comes to Walterboro
By Scott Grooms,2 days ago
The Freedom Truck made a stop in Walterboro on October 26 and 27th. The Freedom Truck is a Museum on Wheels, a traveling exhibit that brings the story of America’s founding directly to communities across the nation. This high-quality presentation let the visitor become a part of the American Story. Interactive exhibits invited visitors to explore American freedom. From interacting with George Washington to taking the citizen test, signing the declaration of independence, and viewing tiles of American Heros. The truck gave its visitors time to explore American History. The Freedom Truck that visited Walterboro is one of six Freedom Trucks traveling nationwide in 2026, visiting schools, fairs, and community celebrations.