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'Stop dirty datacenters': Europe-wide protests planned demanding building moratorium
By Dan Robinson,2 days ago
Campaigners against datacenter expansion are planning two days of coordinated action across Europe on November 6 and 7, demanding an immediate moratorium on new large-scale developments. Following the US midterm elections, where restrictions on massive AI server farms were prominent in the campaigns from candidates in both major parties, it's...