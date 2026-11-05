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Community to Come Together for GHS Cards Cheer “A Fashion Night to Remember”
By greenwichfreepress,2 days ago
It’s that time of year to honor senior athletes for their dedication on and off the field and to celebrate their promising futures. On Sunday, November 8, Greenwich Cardinal Cheerleading will be hosting its 19th Annual Fashion Show featuring senior Cardinal Cheerleaders and Greenwich Football players as they walk down the runway in styles from Mixology, the Griff Golf Shop and Anthropologie.