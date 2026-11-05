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Dow tumbles 1,700 points, erasing its postelection rally; Nasdaq plummets 5%: Live updates
By Sean ConlonDavis GiangiulioHugh LeaskLee Ying Shan,3 days ago
Stocks plummeted on Thursday, erasing the sharp gains from the rally seen in the wake of the U.S. midterm elections, as investors accelerated their move away from technology stocks on fears of a data-center buildout slowdown. declined 5.2% and dipped into correction territory, trading more than 10% below a record...
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