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Maya Hawke & Lili Taylor Bring Calm To Sunrise On The Reaping
By Editorial Standards,3 days ago
Maya Hawke and Lili Taylor entered the Hunger Games universe in very different ways. Taylor, 59, saw the films through the eyes of her teenage daughter, Maeve, before becoming a fan herself. “I almost felt a little bit like a kid,” she tells Bustle. Meanwhile, Hawke, 28, watched the Hunger Games movies “so many times” in high school that she can’t “even begin to remember” her first viewing.