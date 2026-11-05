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Portland celebrates 100 years since the repeal of Oregon’s Black exclusion laws
By Nora Colie,3 days ago
On Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, Oregon Black Pioneers (OBP), a statewide African American historical society, gathered at the North Portland Library to commemorate a pivotal moment in Oregon history: the 100th anniversary of the vote to remove the state’s constitutional language excluding Black people. A century earlier, Black community...
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