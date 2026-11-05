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Suspect In Minibike Hit and Run Turns Self In
3 days ago
A Bay City man accused of intentionally hitting a teenage minibike rider with a pickup truck is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $200,000 bond. 14-year-old Bentley Burkhart was struck from behind while riding on a trail at Maplewood Park at about 4:45 p.m. October 22, and he suffered two spinal compression fractures. Officers found the truck within an hour near 10th Street and Lincoln, with its license plate removed.
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