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Zipline Raises $1.5 Billion as Walmart Signs for 300 More Drone Sites
By Haye Kesteloo,3 days ago
Zipline said Thursday it has raised $1.5 billion at a $21.5 billion post-money valuation, and that Walmart has signed a national multi-year agreement to launch 300 additional Zipline sites. Paradigm, WCM Investment Management and Layer Global led the round. Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Uber, Tiger Global, J.P. Morgan, ARK Invest and Salesforce Ventures joined it.