undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meridian Constructs 50,463 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit Project in Bartlett, Illinois
3 days ago
BARTLETT, ILL. — Meridian Design Build has completed a 50,463-square-foot truck maintenance and tire storage facility for Pava Logistics within Blue Heron Business Park in Bartlett. The building marks the third build-to-suit project that Meridian has constructed within the park, which is owned by Abbott Land & Investment. The building features a clear height of 24 feet, two loading docks, 12 drive-in doors and accommodations for truck maintenance. Harris Architects provided architectural and structural design services, while Mackie Consultants handled the civil engineering design.