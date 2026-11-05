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George Karlaftis Has Brutally Honest Take on Chiefs’ Collapse to Broncos
By Nick Roesch,3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs need to get a bounce back win over the New York Jets on Sunday after dropping back-to-back games. Before they can do that, they will need to put last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos behind them. The Chiefs blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead in that game, and made the AFC West division title race much tighter.
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