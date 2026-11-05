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MGCCC earns four NCMPR Medallion Awards for marketing and communications
2 days ago
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Institutional Relations Department received four awards, including two Gold and two Bronze, in the 2026 National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) District 2 Medallion Awards competition. The awards recognize outstanding marketing and communications work among community and technical colleges. More than 400...