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NC State football coaching search: Philip Rivers meets with Wolfpack officials Wednesday
By WRAL staff,2 days ago
Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers met with Wolfpack officials in Alabama on Wednesday about the football program’s vacant head-coaching position. Rivers confirmed to AL.com that he met with NC State officials. A plane that has been used in previous NC State coaching searches traveled from North Carolina to an airport near Fairhope, Alabama, where Rivers is the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School football team.