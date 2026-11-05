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SIU School of Medicine Orthopedics hits the ice for the Springfield Jr. Blues
By NPR Illinois,2 days ago
Dr. Youssef El Bitar and athletic trainer Josh Grant join Community Voices to discuss their shared passion for helping athletes prevent and recover from injury. Both also work closely with the Springfield Jr. Blues hockey team to keep players on the ice. We discuss how they came to their professions, their shared love of athletics and how our audience can prevent injury in their own lives.