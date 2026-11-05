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Box taps Nvidia’s AI models to build a rich context layer for autonomous enterprise agents
By Mike Wheatley,3 days ago
Few technology firms have embraced the arrival of artificial intelligence agents quite like Box Inc., and today it went even further down the road to automation with an expanded partnership with Nvidia Corp. At its annual customer conference BoxWorks 2026, Box debuted a new retrieval engine that’s powered by Nvidia’s...