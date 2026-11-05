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Office of Housing, JPNDC, and New Atlantic Development Celebrate 39 New Affordable Homes for Seniors
2 days ago
Montaña Urbana Homes offers income-restricted apartments, on-site supportive services, and energy-efficient housing steps from public transit. The Office of Housing today joined the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), New Atlantic Development, state housing officials, local elected officials, and community members to celebrate the grand opening of Montaña Urbana Homes at 3371 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. The new five-story development provides 39 affordable apartments for older Bostonians, combining income-restricted housing with on-site supportive services, community gathering space, and an energy-efficient design. Located just one block from the Green Street MBTA station, the development will help older residents live independently while remaining connected to their neighborhoods.