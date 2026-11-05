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‘A lot of criticism for the first time’ - Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract decision assessed by ex-USMNT star Brad Friedel after bouncing back from World Cup woe
By Chris Burton,2 days ago
Christian Pulisic endured a testing 2026 World Cup with the USMNT, leading to “a lot of criticism” coming his way for “the first time in his career”, but Brad Friedel has told GOAL that the American superstar made the right career call in signing a new contract at AC Milan and retaining stability in his club career. The talented forward is now tied to terms at San Siro through to 2031.