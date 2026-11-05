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Pelion Police Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Three Firearms and Suspected Methamphetamine
2 days ago
According to the Pelion Police Department, Sgt. Davis initiated the traffic stop after observing an improper turn. However, further investigation during the stop led officers to uncover several items of evidence. During the investigation, officers recovered three firearms, approximately 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and multiple debit cards that were...
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