undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcycle in North Attleborough
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker,2 days ago
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a motorcycle in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening. The 74-year-old victim, identified as Frank Yakimowsky, of North Attleborough, was hit just after 5 p.m. on Route 1 at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Rodney Road, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning.