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Nov. 5-11
By Staff,3 days ago
RVA Burlesque Festival at various venues (through Nov. 7) Dedicated to celebrating the art of burlesque and featuring performers Harlem Nyte, Lilly EnVogue, Vanity A’Loura, Zorro Nova and over 40 other performers from around the country. Thursday there will be a workshop at 1400 Mactavish Ave; Friday’s show is at Ember Music Hall at 8 p.m. (and will feature one of our favorites, the legendary Richmond burlesque performer Boo Boo Darlin’ returns!) and Saturday’s show is at the Bolling Haxall House at 8 p.m. Full info and tickets are available at www.rvaburlesquefestival.com.